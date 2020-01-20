The Lufkin Police Department arrested Kelli Ann Abel, 54, of Lufkin, on charges of stealing a star lighter valued at $6, a pocket knife valued at $8 and a leather bracelet valued at $5 in the 1000 block of South Medford Drive Saturday, according to a police report.
Someone reported disorderly conduct in the form of fighting in the 600 block of North Second Street Saturday.
Someone burglarized a Pontiac Grand Am SE1 in the 300 block of Michael Street between 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Jeffrey Lynn Johnson, 38, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Tracy Lavance Jenkins, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for assault, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Greg DeAngelo Arnett, 58, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Shirley Louise Ray, 37, of Lufkin, three warrants for no driver’s license and one warrant for no insurance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Rachel Armstrong Jackson, 43, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI; Jose Martinez Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for driving with an invalid license; and Araceli Garza May, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for DWI with an open alcohol container.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: James Richard Davis, 48, of Broaddus, possession of marijuana; Bretton Tyler Ebarb, 20, of Huntington, possession of marijuana; and Debra A. Oliver, 64, of Lufkin, DWI.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Gregory Marquelle Christian, 27, of Diboll, on warrants for assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Sunday.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Elizabeth Rashal, age unavailable, of Pollok, on a charge of DWI Sunday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 233 inmates as 1 p.m. Sunday.
