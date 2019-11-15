Someone cut a circle into a window at a home in the 1900 block of Troy Johnson Road Wednesday.
Someone used a woman’s identity to apply for a cellphone Wednesday.
A woman and a member of her family got into a verbal altercation that turned physical Wednesday.
A man was injured Wednesday while trying to break up a fight between two subjects in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 69 north.
Someone took a stove and refrigerator from a home in the 200 block of Shady Acres Road Wednesday. A camper at the same home also was damaged.
A man assaulted his girlfriend Wednesday.
An injured dog was picked up from Central ISD Wednesday.
A dog bit a woman on the face Wednesday as she was trying to break up a fight between two dogs in the 6900 block of FM 2497.
Someone burglarized an apartment in the 1400 block of Tulane Drive Wednesday.
Someone shoplifted multiple items from Walmart Wednesday.
Someone created and wrote fraudulent checks on a man’s account Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Kurtina Leatrice Davis, 40, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia amd unauthorized use of vehicle; Wesley Lavoy Wooten Jr., 25, of Corrigan, warrants for traffic violations; and Daryus Wooten, 19, of Lufkin, aggravated robbery.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Cody Edwin Walker, 27, of Etoile, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Caleb Seale, 27, of Pollok, warrant for driving while intoxicated; and Joshua Colyn Pinner, 26, of Huntington, assault/family violence and unlawful restraint.
The Angelina County Jail housed 182 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
