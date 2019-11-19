An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw a stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to pull over and led the deputy on a pursuit through foggy weather early Friday morning. During the pursuit, he turned his lights off and the deputy lost sight of the vehicle. Lufkin police assisted with a search, but the vehicle was not found.
A deputy responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Boardwalk Place on Sunday in which a man retrieved his gun after a physical dispute. The owner of the home where the disturbance took place went and got his gun, as well, and told the other man to leave immediately, which he did. No shots were fired during the incident.
Someone attempted to run over somebody on Sunday. The victim fired a shot in an attempt to get the driver to leave.
A deputy responded to a verbal argument in which some property was damaged in the 800 block of Blackburn Switch on Sunday.
A dog bit a boy in the 200 block of Joe Road on Saturday.
Someone cut the tires on a vehicle in the 100 block of Bryce Road on Saturday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault.
Someone broke into buildings in the 3700 block of state Highway 147 and stole several items last Friday.
A dog attacked two small dogs in the 600 block of Old Highway 59 last Friday.
A mother and son mutually assaulted one another last Friday.
A deputy responded to a shots fired call last Friday.
A dog in the 1100 block of Wiliford Lane killed a puppy last Friday.
Someone stole an air compressor and a television in the 1000 block of Durant Road last Friday.
A man assaulted his girlfriend’s daughter last Friday.
Someone keyed a car and punctured a tire with a screw in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive on Sunday.
Lufkin police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of South Medford Drive on Sunday.
Someone stole a wallet from an unlocked vehicle in the 1300 block of Myrna Avenue on Sunday.
A man threatened his girlfriend’s ex-husband on Sunday.
Someone stole items from an unlocked vehicle in the 200 block of Westchester Street on Sunday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Samuel Dewayne Jones, 42, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; Tyler Moore, 19, of Carthage, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for burglary of building; Lonie Frank Harrison, 52, of Lufkin, theft; Carmela Martinez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; and Justin Wayne Mitchamore, 30, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Robert Kolten Rhoudes, 24, of Douglass, on warrants for bail jumping and failure to appear and unauthorized use of motor vehicle.
The Angelina County Jail housed 186 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
