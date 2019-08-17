An animal control officer responded to a call of a loose peacock in the 200 block of Julie Road Thursday morning.
A woman in the 900 block of Edgewood Circle reported someone stole her wallet from her vehicle overnight Thursday.
A woman in the 1200 block of Edgewood Circle said her center console and glove box of her vehicle were open in the morning.
A woman said her boyfriend assaulted her because she didn’t answer her calls Thursday.
A woman said she let a family member of her soon-to-be ex-husband into her home to gather his belongings Thursday. When she returned she noticed her bed frame and mattress were taken.
A deputy responded to an assault in the 100 block of Holly Springs Thursday. The victim refused to identify his assailants and refused treatment.
A woman reported her ex-husband busted her front windshield Thursday.
A man stole a pair of work boots from Walmart Thursday.
Employees of a business in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue fought in the parking lot Thursday.
A woman said her ex-husband threatened her.
Lufkin Police responded to a disturbance involving a gun in the 600 block of Dogwood Trail Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Leevesta Desmond Skinner, 35, of Lufkin, no traffic violations and a warrant for driving while license invalid; Kashemeya Mecole Shankle, 27, of Nacogdoches, assault/family violence; Latoya Lashay Brown, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear; James Lee Gaona, 49, of Newton, Newton County warrant for continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children; James Michael Brown, 48, of Keene, warrants for traffic violations; Victor Felix, 32, of Lufkin, warrants for driving while intoxicated and expired registration; and Tony M. Summers, 54, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher Jermaine Womack, 45, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and grand theft; Chelsea T. Lopez, 28, of Lufkin, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person; David Leroy Kranzler, 55, of Pollok, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Destinee Kiara Menefee, 18, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Nellesa Gae Cockrell, 59, of Lufkin, warrants for repeated harassment-electronic communication and terroristic threat against public servant; Omar Palomino, 42, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated; and Raymundo Luna, 45, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, two counts of violations relating to hazardous waste, criminal mischief.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Chad Elliot McAdams, 39, of Diboll, assault/family violence and warrants for open container and traffic violations.
The Pct. 1 Angelina County Contable arrested Benita Shunta Mosby, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Ramona Moore, 62, of Lufkin, warrants for harassment.
The Angelina County Jail housed 220 inmates as of 5 p.m. Friday.
