Someone stole a wallet from a vehicle in the 100 block of Brown Drive.
Someone said he or she is having issues with a timber company and their property line Tuesday.
A deputy responded to a disturbance between family members in the 1400 block of Wheeler Drive Tuesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 12 arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Dannielle Denise Keal, 34, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Quincy Dayshone Casey, 36, of Lufkin, warrants for four counts of public intoxication; Christopher Lee Isaac, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of public intoxication; Robert Jason Smith, 50, of Lufkin, failure to comply with sex offender registration; Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 49, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Roshunda Nynlee Phillips, 35, of Lufkin, warrants for open container-driver and traffic violations; Trace Dylan Bentley, 22, of Lufkin, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest with vehicle and warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest and resisting arrest; Tracey Lee Colquitt, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Stephanie Swaynie, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for theft; Mark Alan Roark, 51, of Lufkin, warrants for assault, unlawful restraint and assault/family violence-impeding breath or circulation; Lakeshia Inez Garner, 38, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for traffic violations; and Ruben Devon Black, 43, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and a warrant for no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Rebecca Ann Fletcher, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for forgery of a financial instrument; Shawn Curtis Murphy, 40, of Deford, Michigan, warrants for theft; Byron Keith Thompson, age unavailable, of Huntington, warrant for assault/family violence; and Colleen Latrice Howard, 51, of Lufkin, warrant for exploitation of child/elderly/disabled person.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Katie Evelynn Eileen Thornton, 20, of Lufkin, warrants for forgery of financial instrument and displaying expired license plates.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Levi Lundell Duncan, 35, of Zavalla, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Jail housed 200 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
