Two women were involved in an altercation in the 2600 block of South First Street Saturday.
Someone broke into a Dodge Ram and stole a wallet in the 700 block of North Raguet Street between midnight Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday.
Someone was soliciting without a permit in the 1400 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive Saturday.
Someone stole a Glock 17 9mm, valued at $500, in the 100 block of Champions Drive Friday.
Someone stole a woman’s Toyota Camry from the parking lot of a local business in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive between 5:30 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jamie Felecia Lathan, 38, of Lufkin, Sunday for reportedly having a small bag that held narcotics, a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine and an outstanding warrant for drug paraphernalia in the 1200 block of Myrna Avenue Saturday, according to a Lufkin police report.
Someone found a wallet in the 900 block of North Timberland Drive Saturday.
Someone stole a man’s wallet containing ID cards, credit cards and cash from a gas station in the 1900 block of East Denman Avenue Saturday.
Someone broke window valued between $100 and $750 in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane between 9 a.m. Friday and 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Jordan D. Wright, 25, of Diboll, on charges of stealing a purse, a wallet and two men’s shirts valued at $333 in the 2200 block of South First Street Saturday.
Someone kicked in the front door to a residence in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Alberto Ramirez-Villa, age unavailable, of Lufkin, resisting arrest; Ruben Devon Black, 43, of Lufkin, warrant for no driver’s license; Lakeshia Inez Garner, 38, of Lufkin, two warrants for no driver’s license, three warrants for no insurance and one warrant for speeding; Ronald J. Duhon Jr., age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Tateasha Shotay Hoyle, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an invalid license, no driver’s license, no insurance and parking facing traffic; James Earl Goolsby Jr., 63, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; and Tony M. Summers, 54, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Edgar Escobedo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Noel Rivera, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Dustin Michael Barfield, 22, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Cindy Leann Jones, 38, of Lufkin, two warrants for driving with an invalid license, one warrant for no insurance and one warrant for forgery of a financial instrument; Fred Ray Vineyard, 48, of Huntington, interfering with an emergency call; Christie Lee Vedros, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Thomas Earl Smith, 48, of Huntington, driving with an invalid license, no insurance and expired registration.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Richard Keith Nash, 35, of Diboll, Sunday on four warrants for criminal nonsupport.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Carlos Solis, 45, of Lufkin, Sunday on a warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 203 inmates as 6 p.m. Sunday.
