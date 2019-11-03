Someone driving a Ford sedan with black wheels stole a gray Pittsburgh high profile floor jack, valued at $120, from a tire store in the 700 block of North Timberland Drive on Friday.
Someone in the 1600 block of Cypress Street reported fraudulent charges made on their bank account between 8 a.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole electronic items valued between $2,500 and $30,000 from a delivery service in the 2800 block of South First Street between 2 a.m. Sept. 25 and 6 p.m. Oct. 17.
Someone in a Mercury stole a woman’s push mower, valued at $200, in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Dewayne F. Thomas, 42, of Lufkin, on charges of possession of narcotics and driving his Chevrolet pickup while intoxicated in the 200 block of South Garvan Street Friday.
Someone robbed a woman and stole her iPhone 10, valued at $500, and $50 cash at a local club in the 700 block of South Timberland Drive Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Joshua Monroy, 25, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Christopher Aundree Brice, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated and a warrant for speeding; Tyree Evan Horace, 23, of Lufkin, three warrants for driving with an invalid license, one warrant for failure to appear, one warrant for speeding and one warrant for no insurance; Tonedrick Alejandro Evans, 29, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and vehicle parked facing traffic; and Chasity Page Fowler, 28, of Diboll, DWI and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Toccara Tyvance Lockett, 37, of Nacogdoches, warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief; Meghan Leigh Robertson, 27, of Huntington, warrants for delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; and Robert Brumble, 59, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 185 inmates as of 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
