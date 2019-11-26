Lufkin police arrested Brittany Albro, 31, on a charge of possession of marijuana following a vehicle accident Sunday morning. She reportedly used someone else’s identity following the accident; the person whose identity she used also had warrants out for her arrest. Albro now faces additional pending charges of failure to identify and fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
Someone stole a debit card from a vehicle in the 300 block of Keys Street Sunday.
A man harassed his ex-girlfriend Sunday.
Someone stole several items from a vehicle in the 1300 block of North Warrant Street Sunday.
Two dogs attacked someone’s show rabbits in the 600 block of state Highway 7 west Sunday.
A man assaulted his wife Sunday.
A deputy responded to a local hospital where an individual came in with a stab wound Saturday night. The person would not cooperate and didn’t provide accurate details to what had happened.
Someone trespassed at a home in the 1400 block of Stubblefield Drive Saturday.
A man damaged his ex-wife’s vehicle and took her cellphone Saturday.
A woman said her gifts from her wedding registry were taken to her previous home in the 1900 block of Bethlehem Road and the current tenant won’t let her have all the gifts.
Someone stole a white 2006 Ford F-350 single cab with a black flatbed from a business in the 4200 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Saturday.
Someone broke a window at a home in the 100 block of Nye Lee Street Saturday.
Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle in the 100 block of Mockingbird Trail Saturday.
Someone threatened a child last Friday.
A deputy responded to a report of sexual assault last Friday.
A deputy took a report of possible child abuse last Friday.
Someone broke in a home in the 600 block of Fielder Cemetery Road and stole several items last Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 other arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Casey Danielle Olford, 27, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, along with warrants for traffic violations; James Louis Davis, 28, of Diboll, warrants for public intoxication, no driver’s license; Dominique Terrell Rodgers, 27, of Lufkin, warrants for attempt to commit burglary of habitation, unlawful use of criminal instrument; Sherbert Lynn Deckard, 56, of Nacogdoches, theft; Juan Daniel Ramirez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Irving Rosales Soto, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; Juan Daniel Ramirez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Brittany Evon Dixon, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts of public intoxication, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; Taylor Rena Barlow, 25, of San Augustine, warrants for traffic violations and Quadry Jamaal Range, 25, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, driving while license invalid.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodrigo Ayala Flores, 32, of Diboll, driving while intoxicated.
Texas Parks and Wildlife arrested Jamison Scott Simpson, 33, of Webster, warrant for no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 3 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.