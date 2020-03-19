A woman in the 5800 block of U.S. Highway 69 south found a small toolbox that had drug paraphernalia in it Tuesday afternoon.
Someone cut fiber optic cable under a bridge on state Highway 147 that supplied internet and 911 services to Newton, Jasper and Sabine counties Tuesday morning. The cables and copper were stolen from the scene.
A dog attacked a woman’s dog in the 500 block of Falcon Avenue Tuesday morning.
A known person punctured a woman’s tire and harassed her Tuesday.
A man received a bill for toll usage on a trailer that hasn’t moved in months. When he checked on the trailer he found the license plate missing.
Deputies responded to the 200 block of Briar Hill Road for a disturbance Tuesday afternoon.
Someone broke into a storage building in the 100 block of Boles Road and stole a 20-gallon air compressor Tuesday.
A man harassed a woman Tuesday.
A man in the 200 block of Southern Trace Drive received a forged check as payment for an item he was selling Tuesday.
Someone stole from the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Drive Tuesday.
Someone stole $1,000 from the 1100 block of East Denman Avenue Tuesday.
A woman in the 500 block of Willow Oaks Drive reported phones stolen Tuesday.
Someone made unauthorized withdrawals on an account Tuesday.
Someone stole gas from a vehicle in the 700 block of April Drive Tuesday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Misty Marie Parr, 37, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Pat A. Hugg, 52, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of assault/family violence and terroristic threat.
The Angelina County Jail housed 207 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
