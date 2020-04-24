A cow in a ditch on state Highway 63 in the Zavalla city limits appeared to have been struck by a vehicle when deputies responded. The vehicle was not present, and the Texas Department of Transportation was notified to remove the cow.
A woman in the 1900 block of West Frank Avenue said her purse was stolen from her vehicle while she was inside a store.
A woman in the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 69 north reported a dead dog in the road. She was referred to TxDOT.
A woman reported being harassed by someone she has an active protective order against.
A woman in the 3500 block of North John Redditt Drive said her husband pushed her in the face.
A deputy in the 3800 block of FM 2251 spotted a horse near the roadway. He moved the horse further off the roadway and made contact with the owner.
A woman in the 900 block of Cottonbelt Street reported being assaulted and threatened by her boyfriend.
A man in the 1800 block of Sayers Street said someone fired shots at his vehicle and bedroom window at Creekside Apartments.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges include: William Boyd Bizzell, 56, warrant for assault causing bodily injury/family violence; and Tonya Renee Land, age unavailable, warrant for assault.
The Angelina County Jail housed 187 inmates as of 5 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.