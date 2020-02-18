A man tried to get away from Family Dollar with four stolen bottles of laundry detergent Sunday morning.
The incident occurred about 10:18 a.m. at the Family Dollar in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue, according to the Lufkin Police Department’s incident report. A store employee chased the man out the door and grabbed for the stolen items as the man tried to get in the vehicle. The items and the suspect’s jacket all fell to the ground.
Inside the jacket were the man’s wallet, identification and cellphone. LPD placed the items into property for safekeeping.
A man stole a purse from a home in the 1200 block of Briarwood Drive Sunday afternoon.
A woman assaulted another woman in the 1800 block of Sayers Street Sunday afternoon.
A man assaulted the mother of his unborn child Sunday afternoon.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Eddie Thompson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for assault and criminal mischief; Alexandria Michelle Howard, age unavailable, warrant for theft; Ray Micheal Flores, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for sexual assault; Jessie Austin Lee, age unavailable, of Bronson, possession of drug paraphernalia; and Paris Tonja Vicks, 50, of Lufkin, assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Walter Keith Estes, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication and traffic violations; Beverly Fifi Monroe, 38, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for criminal trespass and assault/family violence; George Lynn Mullin, 52, of Crockett, warrant for burglary of building; and Jesus A. Taza, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Shawn Wayne Sargent, age unavailable, of Huntington, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Jail housed 228 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
