A man has been cashing fraudulent checks from a local doctor’s office in the 100 block of Christie Street.
A motorist is wanted for the charge of failure to give info/render aid after another motorist found someone lying in the roadway with injuries around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Sayers Street.
Paramedics transported someone to the hospital by ambulance after the patient allegedly used narcotics around 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane, according to a police report. An officer confiscated a straw and baggie with methamphetamine residue and a glass pipe, the report stated.
Jesselyn Gonzales-Martinez, 19, of Nacogdoches, was arrested on charges of assault by contact and public intoxication around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after an alleged disturbance at a local club in the 700 block of South Timberland Drive, according to a police report.
Kevin Hughes, 25, of Lufkin, was arrested on a charge of attempting to cash a forged check around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
Someone stole property valued between $2,500 and $30,000 between 8 a.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Chestnut Street.
A store manager told police that a man and woman had stolen items from the business in the 100 block of North Timberland Drive around 12:30 p.m. Friday.
Someone stole property around midnight Friday in the 200 block of West Whitehouse Drive.
Someone committed robbery around 10:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Tulane Drive.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Marvin Edd Malnar Jr., 47, of Pollok, warrant for expired license plates; and Derrick Delane Wilson, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence and public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jeremy Dade Johnson, 41, of Pollok, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Robert Brumble, 59, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated; Bretton Tyler Ebarb, 20, of Huntington, warrant for expired license plates; Caleb Christian Scroggs, age unavailable, of Huntington, reckless driving and minor in possession; and Matthew Blake James, 31, of San Angelo, driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jamie Ann Martin, 36, of Warrensville, South Carolina, possession of a dangerous drug and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jack Edward Harrison Jr., 43, of Warrensville, South Carolina, unauthorized use of a vehicle; and Oscar Jessie Rivera, 21, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 12:35 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.