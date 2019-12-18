A dog bit a man in the 300 block of Conditt on Monday while he was checking water meters.
A dog bit two people that attempted to move it off the roadway after it was hit on Old Diboll Highway Monday.
Someone stole a firearm from a vehicle in the 500 block of Westwood Drive Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of child abuse.
Someone is harassing a man.
A horse was in someone’s backyard in the 4300 block of state Highway 103 east.
Someone damaged a man’s truck on Cassel Boykin Ramp.
Someone stole tools and generators from a shop on Monday in the 4700 block of U.S. Highway 69 north.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of sexual assault of a child.
A woman received a cashier’s check in the mail for an item she was selling on a classified ad. She contacted the bank and discovered the check was fake.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Isaac Allen Wilcox, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, walking with flow of traffic.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: April Ochoa, 40, of Lufkin, evading arrest, resisting arrest, no driver’s license and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication and traffic violations; Charles Leon McBride, 43, of Nacogdoches, warrants for theft by check and vehicle theft; and Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, disorderly conduct.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested James Jeremy Faircloth, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
