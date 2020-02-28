Deputies called a tow truck for a vehicle abandoned at a curve on FM 2801 Wednesday night.
Deputies were called out to an abandoned vehicle in the 400 block of East Wego Road Wednesday night. The vehicle’s owner said she would return to remove it. Several hours later the vehicle was still there. The vehicle was towed.
Someone reported concern for the welfare of multiple dogs in a fenced area on Cimmarron Drive Wednesday evening.
A known person harassed someone through social media Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Hugo David Montelongo Jr., 29, of Nacogdoches, warrants for public intoxication, failure to appear and traffic violations; Monette Meshandra Thompson, 41, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jermaine Lakeith Colquitt, 33, of Lufkin, warrants for five counts of public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, a parole violation and traffic violations; Bryan Carl Albro, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; Erique Leundre Smith, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; George Orin Wilcox Jr., age unavailable, of Pollok, warrant for driving while license invalid; and Blake Quinton Edwards, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Victoria Marquette Burr, 34, of Manor, public intoxication and warrants for five counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation and traffic violations; William Boyd Bizzell, 56, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no driver’s license and warrants for assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Casey Wayne Miller, 34, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Joseph Windell Lewis, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Otis Ray Daniels Jr., 28, of Lufkin, on warrants for aggravated assault, sex offender’s duty to register and evading arrest with a vehicle.
The Angelina County Jail housed 236 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
