Someone burglarized a vehicle in the 700 block of Schuller Street between 9 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Lorynne Lorrie Allen, 24, of Lufkin, after stopping a Chevrolet Tahoe and allegedly finding her in possession of methamphetamine along with having warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, having an unrestrained child under the age of 8, theft and speeding in the 400 block of Atkinson Drive on Saturday, according to a police report.
The Lufkin Police Department made six other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Andrew James Garcia, 33, of Lufkin, two warrants for driving with an invalid license and one warrant for driving with an open container; Brianna Elizabeth Edwards, age unavailable, hometown unavailable, assault/family violence; Ruby Doggett, 46, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an invalid license, no insurance and failure to appear in court; Raheem Jamall Whitmill, 19, of Lufkin, failure to identify fugitive, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft; Juan Anthony Romero, 33, hometown unavailable, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for no insurance, no driver’s license and expired license plates; and Edward Anthony Neveu, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for aggravated sexual assault and burglary of a habitation.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Roberto Cantu, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, continuous violence against family and resisting arrest; and Kareem Abdul Jabbar Mark, 39, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Christian Kreig McGahey, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, driving with an invalid license; and Richard Brandon Bingham, age unavailable, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 217 inmates as 4 p.m. Sunday.
