Somebody stole a man’s Cadillac between noon Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South John Redditt Drive.
Two people got in a public fight around 7:45 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street.
A woman was threatened with serious bodily injury by the father of her children Saturday morning.
Someone stole a trailer and generator from the 400 block of South Chestnut Street between 9:45 and 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Neatha R. Flemon, 23, of Lufkin, warrants for no insurance and expired license plates; Kristapher Buchanan, 37, of Zavalla, public intoxication; Jake Ramsey Byrum, 32, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Melissa Dawn Mangum, 40, of Apple Springs, warrants for no insurance and no driver’s license; Keith Sharod Williams, 38, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Eric Dean Winthrop, 52, of Lufkin, warrant for an accident involving injury or death; and John Stephen Laws, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for no insurance, invalid driver’s license and failure to display driver’s license.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Demedric Jerome Taylor, 53, of Lufkin, operating an unregistered vehicle, fictitious license plates/registration/inspection and no driver’s license; Karen Hanson Licari, 69, of Groveton, warrant for theft by check; and Billy Shane Slaughter, age unavailable, hometown unavailable, warrant for harassment.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Cedric Keith Miller, 62, of Diboll on a charge of driving while intoxicated on Sunday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 1:10 p.m. Sunday.
