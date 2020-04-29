A man said his $559 drone was missing after his vehicle was repossessed with the drone inside over the weekend in the 200 block of Bluebird Lane.
Someone reported a $400 Ruger LC9 gun missing from their home in the 100 block of Hickory Hill Drive over the weekend.
Lufkin police arrested Caroline Surber, 40, of Colmesneil, on a charge of trying to steal $185 worth of merchandise from Walmart around 8 p.m. Monday. She also had warrants for no insurance, driving while license invalid and displaying wrong license plate.
A man in the 6000 block of state Highway 103 east said his vehicle was stolen by his roommate. Deputies found the vehicle at the residence when they arrived. They arrested the roommate, Roland Dean Ingram, 36, when they found out he had a warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
A man near Casey Road and Boulware told deputies another man in a pickup pulled a gun and started questioning him while he was on the phone in his vehicle. Deputies made contact with the second man at his residence, who said he thought the other man was suspicious and wanted him to leave.
Someone in the 4000 block of FM 2251 said their vehicle was stolen from their residence while they were away.
A man in the 2300 block of FM 2021 said his storage unit was broken into and a large number of items were taken, including welding cutting equipment and tools.
Someone in the 100 block of Wildlife said someone they have a restraining order against came to their home demanding to see the children.
A man on FM 328 said he hasn’t seen his juvenile daughter since last Thursday, so she has possibly run away again.
The Lufkin Police Department made four other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Damarcus Davis, 39, criminal trespassing; Daianara Deily Trujillo, age unavailable, theft and a warrants for no insurance, no driver’s license and failure to stop for school bus; Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 29, criminal trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Tiffany Nicole Alexander, 30, warrant for order of surrender/manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Gary Lene Davis, age unavailable, warrant for engaging in organized criminal activity; Albert Williams, 50, criminal trespassing; Jessica Dawn Hayslip, 38, failure to identify fugitive/intent to give false information a warrant for two counts of theft of service; and Nathaniel Foster Jr., age unavailable, warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 3 p.m. Tuesday.
