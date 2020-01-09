A woman received multiple phone calls from an unknown number. She believes the caller is a person she knows.
Someone paid using a counterfeit bill at a business in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north Tuesday night.
Someone reported possible forgery Tuesday morning.
A man pushed a woman to the ground on Tuesday.
Someone stole a trailer in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue on Tuesday.
Someone stole jeans from Buckle Tuesday morning.
Someone used a fake $10 bill for payment at the Big’s in the 900 block of South Medford Drive on Tuesday.
Someone found a fake $100 bill at a business in the 2200 block of South First Street Tuesday night.
Someone slashed tires on a pickup in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive Tuesday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: William Thomas Dykes, 41, of Lufkin, traffic violations; Ted Emmitt Burney, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and warrants for three counts of public intoxication; Josiah Phipps, 42, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Anfernee J. Durham, 22, of Lufkin, escape from custody, theft and warrants for reckless damage or destruction, disorderly conduct and theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Tuesday and early Wednesday. Arrests and charges included: Jimmy Ray Scott, 66, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; David Wayne Peters, 46, of Lufkin, warrant for burglary of habitation intending other felony; Kaleb Lee Charles Langston, 23, of Diboll, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Shane King, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, assault/family violence and traffic violations; Jekemiah Javar Head, 21, of Longview, warrant for assault; Dru Heather Rawlinson, 73, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence; Brandon Morgan, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while license invalid; and Pedro Martinez, 27, of Diboll, warrant for parole violation.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Dakota Aaron McDonald, 20, of Zavalla, on a charge of assault/family violence.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Julia Lynn Welch, age unavailable, of Diboll, on a warrant for silent/abusive calls to 911 service.
The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.