Two adults were involved in a road-rage incident in the 1700 block of West Frank Avenue on Friday.
Someone assaulted a coworker in the 2300 block of South Medford Drive on Friday.
Someone reported theft in the 4600 block of South Medford Drive on Friday.
A man stole items from a store in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive on Friday.
Someone reported fraudulent charges on their credit card on Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Walter David Williams, 67, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and failure to identify; Jace Andrew Weeks, 20, of Huntington, possession of marijuana; Rakesh Jayanti Patel, 54, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Randall Scott Havard, 46, of Pollok, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to stop or return to accident causing death; Roger Allen Whinery, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for indecency with a child/sexual contact; and Daniel Terrazas, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Ricardo Madera Orozco, 29, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 193 inmates as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
