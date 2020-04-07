Officers were called to an Atkinson Drive gas station late Saturday night after a report about a group of men wearing gloves and masks in the parking lot and one of them waving around a shotgun.
The caller believed the men were going to rob the store. He also said he heard the men talking about “Crips” and saw them throwing gang signs.
The group left the store in a black car before officers arrived, according to a press release from Lufkin Police Department public relations specialist Jessica Pebsworth.
A short time later, officers stopped a vehicle matching that description at the end of Broaddus Street and identified the men as John Richard, 26, Akeem Hurts, 17, and Jyterion Sessions, 17, all of Lufkin.
Officers searched the area and found a loaded shotgun hidden on top of the roof of a mobile home porch. They also found a handgun under a blue jacket on a patio table, the release stated.
In addition to the weapons, officers recovered blue latex gloves, blue jackets, a blue face mask on the ground, a blue bandana in the back pocket of one of the suspects and other face masks. All of the men were wearing some type of blue clothing at the time of their arrests, according to the release.
The men claimed the masks and gloves were for coronavirus protection.
The men are all charged with engaging in organized criminal activity — conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.
Jeremy Steven Orosz was arrested in the 2200 block of Harley Golden Road on charges of indecent exposure, assault of a public servant and evading arrest after reportedly running down the street naked, assaulting a deputy and evading on foot, according to a report from the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
A family in the 3200 block of Old Diboll Highway was reportedly stuck in their home because of a neighbor’s aggressive dog. A deputy was unable to make contact with the dog’s owners. The case was forwarded to Animal Control.
Someone near state Highway 103 west reported a reckless driver. Deputies located the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody.
A woman in the 500 block of Deer Lane said someone pried her front door open and stole a 65-inch LG TV, PlayStation and DVD player.
A complainant in the 8300 block of FM 58 said someone drove through her yard, causing ruts. The vehicle was parked in front of a neighbor’s house, and deputies made contact with the man and issued him a citation for criminal mischief.
Someone in the 300 block of Dudley Road said a known person made fraudulent charges on his credit card.
A complainant in the 1100 block of FM 706 reported several of his tools missing from a remodeling site at his company.
Someone in the 100 block of Mockingbird Trail reported a burglary and a male subject who fled into the woods.
A man near Fuller Springs Drive and Oakwood Drive said his neighbor lets multiple dogs stand or lie in the road without a leash and knock over trash in his yard.
A complainant in the 1200 block of Allen Town Loop said his boat was probably stolen.
Someone in the 3600 block of Benton Drive said her ex-husband came to her house upset at her for canceling his phone service. She requested a criminal trespass warning be issued to him when he is located.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Abel Castillo, age unavailable on a charge of assault/family violence and on warrant for assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Steven Lee Donoho, age unavailable, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 184 as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.