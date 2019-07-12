A fake company scammed a woman out of $3,900 Wednesday. The same fake company had previously scammed her out of $300.
A woman cashed a fraudulent check for $500 in the 800 block of North Timberland Drive. Fraudulent checks were also cashed in the 1800 block of West Frank Avenue for $875 and $750 on two separate dates.
Someone stole a trailer in the 1500 block of North Raguet Street Wednesday.
A man in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive said he was assaulted.
A man said his ex entered his apartment and attempted to steal from him and damaged his property Wednesday.
Someone reported credit card fraud Wednesday.
Someone stole shoes and a candy bar from a store in the 2200 block of South First Street Wednesday.
A woman received a citation for shoplifting makeup and clothes at Walmart Wednesday.
Someone stole a purse from a vehicle in the 800 block of Kiln Avenue Wednesday.
A woman in the 1300 block of Spring Lake Drive said someone ran over her mailbox Wednesday.
Someone entered a home in the 100 block of Connie Lane and took several items Wednesday.
A woman in the 300 block of Conditt Road said her neighbor was taking her mail out of her mailbox Wednesday.
Someone stole from a home in the 800 block of Holmes Road Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made seven arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Arrests and charges included: Logan James Anders, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for three counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Christopher Lynn Barker, 31, of Diboll, traffic violations; Daniel Hernandez Jr., 38, of Diboll, warrants for traffic violations; Curtis Leland Grant, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for public intoxication and three counts of solicitation in roadway; Ramon Jermaine Brooks, 41, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of public intoxication and traffic violations; Jkendrick Dion Potts, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and unlawfully carrying weapons; and Dillian Williams, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday.
Arrests and charges included: Matthew Allen Crawford, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, robbery and no driver’s license; Kara Glover, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of marijuana, bail jumping and failure to appear; and Eran Nicole Baze, 17, of Huntington, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Marcus Charles Brisco, 29, of Nacogdoches, on charges of three counts of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Tametra Chantrell Adams, 39, of Jasper, on warrants for driving while intoxicated and theft.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Dana Renee Malone, 34, of Huntington, on warrants for forgery of a financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 213 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.