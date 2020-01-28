Lufkin police responded to reports of gunfire near the Azalea Trail — between Tulane Drive and South First Street — on Monday morning. Officers arrested two juveniles, believing they discharged the gun into the creek along the trail. No injuries or property damage were reported or discovered.
The juveniles will be turned over to Angelina County Juvenile Probation, which will handle any further investigation of the matter.
Martin A. Solis, 24, was arrested by police officers in the 100 block of Timberland Drive, driving without a license with a previous conviction and possession of drug paraphernalia on Sunday.
Unknown people in the 1200 block of Moss Drive discharged a firearm between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
A portable charger, valued at $50, was stolen from a Hyundai Elantra in the 100 block of Bloomer McCall Lane between 2:36 and 3 a.m. Sunday.
Two women were cited for the theft of clothing and makeup at 3:50 p.m. Sunday at Walmart.
A Craftsman chainsaw, valued at $200, was recovered by a citizen in the 3500 block of South Medford Drive between 5:30 and 5:45 p.m. Sunday.
A Chevrolet 2500 HD was stolen from the 1100 block of Meadow Lane between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. Sunday.
Someone in the 100 block of Second Street filed an incident report concerning the loss or recovery of a folding knife.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Demi Hope Wheeland Fairchild, 19, of Lufkin, warrant for driving at an unsafe speed; Bliss Suah, 21, of Diboll, warrants for theft and possession of drug paraphernalia; Jacoby Montrel Singleton, 28, of Lufkin, forgery of a financial instrument and warrants for an unsecured seatbelt and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and the possession of drug paraphernalia and on charges of warrants for seven counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, five counts of theft, four counts of no insurance, display of expired license plates and speeding.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Tyler Allen Castro, 32, of Lufkin, warrant for Class C assault; and Robert Dale Carter, 56, of Lufkin, criminal mischief and making terroristic threats and warrants for public intoxication, driving with an invalid license and disregarding a traffic control device.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Hannah Leigh Murphy, 36, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
The Angelina County Jail housed 231 inmates as 3 p.m. Monday.
