A complainant in the 200 block of Tillman Street reported a man was sitting in her vehicle. An Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy found the suspect standing behind the complainant’s vehicle. The complainant believes he is the same subject that stole meat out of her freezer.
Shane Bailey, 40, was arrested after assaulting a woman and impeding her breath by stepping on her throat.
A complainant in the 300 block of Generic Lane reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend and was able to get away. She was transported by EMS to a local hospital, and an ACSO deputy made contact with the boyfriend and arrested him.
Someone in the 1500 block of Ralph Nerren Road reported a subject has recently harmed himself and is wanting to harm himself again; the family is concerned he will. An ACSO deputy responded, and the subject was transported to a local mental health facility for evaluation and treatment.
Someone at Kurth Drive Grocery reported an intoxicated woman was harassing customers, and an officer from Lufkin Police Department arrested Myrtle Sturgis, 47, for public intoxication.
Someone in the 500 block of North John Redditt Drive stole a sound bar from an RV.
A man in the 1600 block of Tulane Drive reported unauthorized charges on his debit and credit cards after his wallet was stolen from his vehicle outside LiveWell Athletic Club.
A woman in the 4100 block South Medford Drive left without paying a $62 bill at Chili’s Grill & Bar.
The Lufkin Police Department made 12 arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Cheryl Carrier Scott, 40, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for two counts of possession of a controlled substance, failure to maintain financial responsibility and displaying expired license plates; Jimmy Thomas Webb, 27, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license; Chandra Hadnot Wyatt, age unavailable, warrant for deadly conduct; Tony M. Summers, 54, criminal trespass; Joshua Darrell Ogden, 37, warrant of possession of drug paraphernalia; Matthew James Murray, 20, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication; Myrtle Sturgis, 47, public intoxication and warrants for five counts of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia; James Darryl Hutson, 53, warrants for five counts of public intoxication and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; James Arthur Parrott, 51, unauthorized use of a vehicle and warrants for operating a vehicle without a license plate, failure to stop at a stop sign and theft; Tony Dwayne Williams Jr., 20, possession of marijuana and warrants for a minor in possession of tobacco, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license; Lacie Nicole Husband, 20, possession of marijuana; Rodney Lee Richards, age unavailable, unlawful carrying weapons in plain view in vehicle.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Wednesday or early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Patrick Shawn Green, 50, warrant for parole violation; Roy Vernon King, 67, continuous violence against the family and warrants for assault that causes bodily injury and family violence; Jefferson Lafate Bates, 44, warrant for parole violation; Toby Eugene Grider, age unavailable, warrants for two counts of aggravated assault; Jason Paul Diets, 40, warrant for theft; Rickie Lee Vaughan Jr., 42, assault; Ouida Womack Landers, age unavailable, assault.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Marco Antonio Lopez, 44, for driving without a license and a warrant for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement pending deportation for an aggravated felony.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Eva Nicole Donahoe, age unavailable, possession of a controlled substance; and Bryan Jacob Diener, 26, possession of marijuana.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Demetrius Laray Hernandez, 20, warrant of two counts of theft of property.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Fermine Avila, 36, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail has housed 219 as of 7 p.m. Thursday.
