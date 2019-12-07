A deputy issued a citation to a driver that had drug paraphernalia in their vehicle on Rivercrest Road Thursday morning.
A deputy issued a citation to a driver that had drug paraphernalia in their vehicle at East Atkinson/Oleta Thursday morning.
A man thought someone had stolen a package from his mailbox Thursday. He later learned his neighbor picked it up.
A dog bit a boy as he was walking home from the school bus in the 1700 block of Post Oak Road Thursday afternoon.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Juan Garcia Rodriguez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft and warrants for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of public intoxication; Bryant Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and terroristic threat; Christopher Andrew Tullos, 25, of Diboll, possession of drug paraphernalia: and Valentin Hernandez, 57, of Hemphill, warrant for failure to drive in single lane.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made eight arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Paul Jackson Colwell, 46, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Dustin Tarver, 37, of Conroe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia; Adan Sarmiento, 39, of Lufkin, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations; Autumn Lynn Thompson, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest with vehicle; Decourtney Deangelo Morgan, 38, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance; Jaden Tremain McCollister, 19, of Lufkin, warrants for sexual assault and burglary of habitation; Jerry Glenn Steptoe Jr., 24, of Lufkin, no driver’s license and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Johnathan Dean Tillery, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Jason Shawn Thompson, 21, of Lufkin, warrant for a parole violation; and Ferderrion Lewayne Johnson, 20, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, theft of firearm, unlawfully carrying a weapon, evading arrest, possession of dangerous drug and possession of marijuana.
The Pct. 1 Angelina County Constable arrested Colton Dewayne May, 19, of Huntington, warrant for unauthorized use of vehicle.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Lashunda Kaylnn Patton, 31, of Diboll, burglary of habitation.
The Angelina County Jail housed 197 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
