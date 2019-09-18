A dog attacked another dog, a person and livestock in the 200 block of Oak Crest Street on Monday.
A former employee took a truck and tools from a business in the 200 block of Christie Street on Tuesday.
A thief stole a trailer from the 400 block of Jackson Street.
A thief stole rolls of wire from a building in the 1000 block of East Denman Avenue on Monday.
A thief stole cash from a business in the 500 block of North Timberland Drive on Monday.
A thief stole a truck from the 2500 block of North Raguet Street on Monday.
A husband and wife fought Monday.
Deputies responded Monday to a disturbance involving a mother and daughter.
Numerous card skimmers were found at a gas station on FM 2108 on Monday.
A woman said someone she knows is stalking her.
A thief stole power tools and an air compressor from a home in the 100 block of Tom Taylor Avenue.
A woman reported her ID card missing or taken without consent on Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Hershel Criswell, 56, of Lufkin, warrants for burglary of building and a parole violation; Kwanna Christopher, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, theft; Anthony Ray Lucas Sr., 64, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Pablo Cruz, 23, of Tenaha, assault/family violence; Dabney Rogillo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Larry Penick, 58, hometown unavailable, warrant for assault; Omar Kendale Terry, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Jason Carrell Jones, 43, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal nonsupport; Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Andrew Michael Johnson, 21, of Mustang, Oklahoma, warrants for writing bad checks and traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Richard Cooper Squires, 17, of Lufkin, on charges of unlawful carrying a weapon and possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
