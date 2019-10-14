A man took numerous food items from the Brookshire Brothers on North Timberland Drive by concealing them in a trash bag around noon Saturday.
Someone paid with a fake $100 bill at a garage sale in the 200 block of August Lane around noon Saturday.
Debra Knoll, 57, of Lufkin, and Kailin Mueller, 22, of Lufkin, were charged with stealing $106 worth of groceries from Walmart around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a Lufkin police report. Knoll was also charged with possession of marijuana.
Somebody egged a Kia Optima parked in the 500 block of Dixon Street around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Someone scratched the hood of a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 100 block of Harmony Hill, causing $500 worth of damage, around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
Somebody made unauthorized charges on a victim’s credit card in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive.
A woman told Lufkin police she was assaulted by her stepfather around noon Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Lakiedra Duan Hodge, 41, of Lufkin, warrant for a parent contributing to non-attendance; and Brenda Dell Mangum, 56, of Lufkin, warrant for theft.
The Department of Public Safety arrested Roy Todd Foyil, 54, of Lufkin, for driving while intoxicated (.15 or more over the legal limit).
The Angelina County Jail housed 210 inmates as of 3 p.m. Sunday.
