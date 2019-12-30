The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Jeffery Gray Tullis, 51, of Kokomo, Indiana, two warrants for driving with an invalid license, two warrants for no insurance and one warrant for no driver’s license; Bennie Salinas Tullis, 57, of Lufkin, warrants for driving with an invalid license, no driver’s license, speeding, no insurance and failure to wear a seatbelt; Carl Davaunne Jefferson, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation/burglary of a habitation; Crystal Diane Havard, 36, of Huntington, theft; and Joseph Horace, 22, of Lufkin, assault/family violence and warrants for no driver’s license and speeding.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday.
Arrests and charges included: Eric Michael Olvera, 33, of Lufkin, injury to a child/eldery/disabled; Tyeshera Hartsfield, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for terroristic threat against a public servant, deadly conduct and resisting arrest; Harvey Nathaniel Landers, 34, of Lufkin, unlawful carrying of a weapon, assault, possession of controlled substance and possession of marijuana; and Travis Scott Mettlen, 36, of Lufkin, assault and burglary of a habitation.
The Pct. 1 Constable’s Office arrested Norma Ann Steptoe, 43, of Pollok, Saturday on a charge of driving while license invalid with a previous conviction or suspension.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Thomas Earl Smith, 49, of Huntington, Saturday on charges of wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plates and driving with an invalid license.
The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 5:15 p.m. Sunday.
