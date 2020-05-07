A woman in the 900 block of FM 1194 used a bat to scare away a man who forced his way into her home on Tuesday. She told the Angelina County Sheriff’s deputy that he ran through the front door and left in a pickup.
A man in the 400 block of Aldredge Circle said someone stole a firearm from inside his unlocked vehicle sometime Tuesday night.
A woman in the 4800 block of state Highway 103 east said that while she was away for a few days, someone broke into an unlocked home and stole her laptop.
A man in the 300 block of Jeanne Avenue reported that a family member assaulted him on his property a few days ago. The deputy discussed the eviction process with the man and forwarded his case to criminal investigations.
A woman said she is being threatened by someone she knows on Tuesday.
A man in the 200 block of Old Ewing Road told deputies he was threatened during a phone call from a family member who is currently incarcerated.
A couple was separated for the night on Tuesday after deputies were dispatched to their property regarding a verbal disturbance.
Someone in the 300 block of Whitworth Lane reported an inappropriate video that was sent to them through social media.
A deputy spoke to someone in the 300 block of John Lucy Lane about harassment by a known person.
A deputy spoke to a woman in the 400 block of Rayburn Shore about trespassers on her property on Tuesday.
A woman on the 400 block of Billy Clark Road said someone damaged her mailbox during the night.
A man reported that while he was coming down the Cassels-Boykin boat ramp on Tuesday a wind caused the trailer to jack-knife, causing damage to the rear bumper, fender and tail light on the truck. It also damaged the trailer. The man just wanted documentation of the incident.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Eugene Walker, 45, of Lufkin, warrant for the possession of a controlled substance; and Desmond Dequan Henderson, 21, of Garrison, on a charge of assault family violence/causing bodily injury.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Tuesday or early Wednesday. Arrests and charges include: Preston Kyle Vest, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for theft between $750 and $2,500 and the burglary of a building; and De’Undra Antwon Price, 26, of Lufkin, on a warrant from Harris County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
