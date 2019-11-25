Someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm Shield pistol in the 300 block of Lazy Oaks Street on Saturday.
Someone said an assault causing bodily injury occurred in the 1900 block of South First Street on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Betty Thompson, 46, of Nacogdoches on charges of stealing pants valued at $87, girls’ boots valued at $15, shoes valued at $17, rainboots valued at $17, a jacket valued at $19 and a girls’ coat valued at $20 from Walmart on Saturday, according to a Lufkin police report.
A woman in a Buick Enclave stole items from JCPenney on Saturday.
A woman attempted to steal two cases of beer from a business in the 100 block of North Timberland Drive on Saturday.
Someone broke a door window valued at $250 and entered a home while the owners were at work in the 5500 block of Champions Drive on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Tyler Wayne-Hahn Stone, 19, of Pollok, on charges of public intoxication and walking with the flow of traffic in the roadway without shoes on Saturday in the 200 block of North Raguet Street.
Someone broke into a coin-operated machine in the 1600 block of Atkinson Drive on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Chelsea Jones, 48, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation; Brenda Taylor, 57, of Nacogdoches, assault; Jessie Blackburn Crawford, 46, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; and Larry Vernon Carswell, 52, of Lufkin, criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jeffery G. Robinson, age unavailable, of Chicago, Illinois, on Saturday on a charge of terroristic threat.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Donald Wayne Jones, 35, of Lufkin, on a warrant for assault; and Jonathan A. Lopez Rubio, 25, of Brownsville, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Jason Shane Burns, 44, of Lufkin, on Saturday on two warrants for an expired driver’s license and one warrant for no insurance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 196 inmates as 11:20 a.m. Sunday.
