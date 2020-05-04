Wanda Clark, 51, of Lufkin, allegedly tried to steal capri pants, a T-shirt, panties and shorts, with a combined value of $77, and various food item and water items and a package of douches, with a combined value of $64, from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 11 a.m. Friday, according to a Lufkin Police Department report. Her theft charge was enhanced due to two prior theft convictions.
———
Francisco B. Guerra, 44, of Lufkin, allegedly threatened to kill another man with a machete around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Denman Avenue.
———
Dezarae T. Powell, 26, of Lufkin, allegedly tried to steal various household and grocery items valued at $79 from a business in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive around 2:15 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.
———
Police cited Robert Barrueta, 22, of Lufkin, for possession of drug paraphernalia after reportedly finding Zig Zag rolling papers and two plastic baggies containing a green leafy substance in his gray 2008 Pontiac GT sedan around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Paul Avenue.
———
Police arrested Gerber Donis, 39, of Lufkin, on a charge of public intoxication outside of Catfish King around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
———
Someone broke a wire on a generator while they were attempting to steal it around 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Moody Street.
———
Someone stole a woman’s wallet, containing two debit/credit cards, two driver’s licenses and two Social Security cards, from her vehicle parked in the 500 block of Willow Oak Drive and placed fraudulent charges on her debit card around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
———
A homeless man said another homeless man stole his Motorola cellphone and assaulted his friend around 6 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Harmony Hill Drive.
———
Someone stole a checkbook from a vehicle parked in the 800 block of Southwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
———
An armed robber stole $150 from a woman at a park in the 500 block of Pershing Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday.
———
The Lufkin Police Department made two other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges include: Anthony Lovell Menefee, 50, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated (third or more); and Gary Lee Colquitt, 38, of Lufkin, DWI (third or more) and a warrant for theft (less than $20).
———
The Precinct 1 Constable arrested Jerry Jerome Stephney, age not available, of Houston, on Saturday on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension and warrants for possession of marijuana and driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension.
———
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Jermaine Leandre Lewis, age not available, of Newton, on Saturday on a charge of DWI with a child under the age of 15.
———
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Edgar Garza, 25, of Lufkin, on Sunday on warrants for possession of between and one and four grams of a controlled substance (bond surrender) and no driver’s license
———
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Juan Jose Montelongo Jr., 33, of Lufkin, on Saturday on a charge of DWI (third or more).
———
The Angelina County Jail housed 197 inmates as of 6 p.m. Sunday.
