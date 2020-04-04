A man escaped a chase by an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office media report.
A deputy on patrol noticed the man walking near the roadway and talking on his cellphone and believed the man was from a previous case. The deputy made contact with the man, who then fled on foot. After an extensive search in the area, the man was not located, the report said.
Authorities arrested Billy Wayne Ebarb, 57, Thursday evening in the 700 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road on a warrant from Smith County for the fraudulent use or possession of identification.
Someone complained about a truck pulling a boat and trailer that was leaving ruts on people’s property. When a deputy located the boat and trailer — which was loaded with household furniture — but not the truck, they found Ebarb working on the trailer. A computer check revealed active warrants from Smith County.
Someone was treated at a local hospital after a fight involving three people in the 2600 block of John Redditt Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday.
Someone stole a woman’s purse from an unlocked vehicle in the 7600 block of U.S. Highway 69 north around 8 a.m. Thursday.
Somone used the personal information of man who lives in the 2100 block of Old Burke Road to seek a couple of loans.
Someone stole a 16-foot dual-axle trailer from the 900 block of FM 326 around noon Thursday.
A deputy had an abandoned vehicle with a temporary tag on U.S. Highway 69 south and John Stanley Road towed because he was unable to make contact with the registered owner.
A woman said her ex-husband failed to show up for the exchange of their daughter.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Daniel Charles Brooks, 38, of Nacogdoches, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of property between $100 and $700; Samya Sha’Nail Houston, age unavailable, assault; and Jermaine Lakeith Colquitt, 33, of Lufkin, warrant for property theft less than $1,500 with two prior convictions.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Juanita Sue Malone, age unavailable, of Zavalla, on warrants for criminal mischief, bail jumping and failure to appear on judgment for criminal mischief.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three other arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges include: Dillon Dewayne McCarver, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication; and Alison Faith Gunnels, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 183 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
