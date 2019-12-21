A dog bit a man trying to break up a fight in the 200 block of Family Circle Thursday afternoon.
A deputy responded to a disturbance in which an assault allegedly occurred early Thursday morning. Originally, the victim did not want to press charges, but later changed their mind.
Someone stole an item from a package in the 8300 block of FM 2021 Thursday.
Someone fired numerous shots Thursday night. A deputy went to the area later and retrieved numerous casings near a home.
A deputy responded to an assault between inmates at the jail Thursday night.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Theresa Spears, 53, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for public intoxication, failure to appear and traffic violations; Rhonda Jolene Holland, age unavailable, of Hamlin, public intoxication; Glenn Earl Smallwood Jr., 30, of Lufkin, two counts of assault, resisting arrest and criminal trespass; Charlie Stevenson Wright, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Heather Diann Graham, 23, of Lovelady, theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Russell Allan Davis, 53, of Groveton, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Tracy Duane Thompson, 46, of Houston, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Randy Lynn Moody, 48, of Huntington, warrants for theft and traffic violations.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Shaun Bradley Burns, 45, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no driver’s license.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.
