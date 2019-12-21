LDN Police Reports

A dog bit a man trying to break up a fight in the 200 block of Family Circle Thursday afternoon.

A deputy responded to a disturbance in which an assault allegedly occurred early Thursday morning. Originally, the victim did not want to press charges, but later changed their mind.

Someone stole an item from a package in the 8300 block of FM 2021 Thursday.

Someone fired numerous shots Thursday night. A deputy went to the area later and retrieved numerous casings near a home.

A deputy responded to an assault between inmates at the jail Thursday night.

The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Theresa Spears, 53, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for public intoxication, failure to appear and traffic violations; Rhonda Jolene Holland, age unavailable, of Hamlin, public intoxication; Glenn Earl Smallwood Jr., 30, of Lufkin, two counts of assault, resisting arrest and criminal trespass; Charlie Stevenson Wright, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; and Heather Diann Graham, 23, of Lovelady, theft.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Russell Allan Davis, 53, of Groveton, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Tracy Duane Thompson, 46, of Houston, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Randy Lynn Moody, 48, of Huntington, warrants for theft and traffic violations.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Shaun Bradley Burns, 45, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and no driver’s license.

The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jpownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.

Tags

Recommended for you