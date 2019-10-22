A complainant in the 4100 block of Oakwood Drive reported that a friend stole his vehicle. The complainant gave the friend permission to use the vehicle and revoked permission after they finished. The complainant said the friend returned to his home later that night, took the keys and left in the vehicle. The vehicle was found at a Lucky’s gas station unoccupied.
Someone in the 600 block of Lonestar Road reported that someone shot at her home. A deputy collected evidence from the scene, and the case was forwarded to investigators.
A deputy responded to an assault in the 300 block of Sugar Lane. The deputy obtained a verbal statement from the victim and took pictures of the visible injuries. The victim refused medical attention but wished to pursue criminal charges. The case was forwarded to investigators.
A deputy responded to an assault in the 4900 block of Harley Golden Road. The deputy took a verbal statement and pictures of the injuries. The case was forwarded to investigators.
A deputy responded to a call of a verbal disturbance in the 300 block of Hudnall Road but found the individual had left the scene and was walking down the road. The deputy reported the individual appeared to be intoxicated because of slurred speech and staggering. The deputy arrested Kenneth Burch, 35.
Someone in the 200 block of Smith Farm Road reported the burglary of a vacant home. A deputy responded and found several items were taken from the home. The case was forwarded to investigators.
Deputies responded to a criminal trespass report in the 200 block of Conditt Road. The acting individual left the scene, but deputies located him. He said he had been in a relationship with the complainant and only returned to gather his belongings. Deputies found he had an active warrant and arrested Seferino Zavala, 35.
Someone in the 200 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road reported an attempted burglary. Deputies arrived on scene and saw indications that someone tried to force entry into the home. The owner said nothing was taken and doesn’t believe anyone was able to enter the home.
Someone in the 200 block of Plantation Drive reported several items were taken from inside their home. The case was forwarded to investigators.
Someone in the 900 block of FM 1194 north reported they have not seen their son in several months despite numerous attempts to contact. A missing person’s report was filed, and the case was forwarded to investigators.
The Lufkin Police Department made 11 arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Callie Michel Crocker, age unavailable, theft of property; Julio Oros, age unavailable, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for an ICE hold; Princess Norell Almond, 36, warrant for public intoxication, failure to appear and assault by family violence; Jessica Vivian Lefors, 29, criminal trespassing; Shakima Morrison, 24, criminal trespassing; David Paul Currier, 58, warrant for failure to maintain financial responsibility, defective headlights, expired driver’s license, three counts of no driver’s license and two counts of displaying expired license plates; Jason Jerome Brown, 34, criminal trespassing and a warrant for assault/family violence, two counts of failure to maintain financial responsibility, three counts of no driver’s license and four counts of displaying expired license plates; Thomas Bradley Shaw, 44, unauthorized use of a vehicle and a warrant for possession for drug paraphernalia; Ryan Patrick Tullos, 24, assault/family violence; Ronald Tyrone Murphy, age unavailable, possession of drug paraphernalia; Melvine Foster Sawyer, 46, warrant of failure to control speed, driving while license is invalid and three counts of public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested made five arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges include: Elizabeth Carrell, age unavailable, assault by threat; Seferino Zavala III, age unavailable, warrant for two charges of accident involving damage to vehicle; Kenneth Edward Burch, 35, public intoxication; David Fernandez Soto, 28, no driver’s license; Jacory Lotre Jefferson, 24, warrant for two counts of burglary of habitation.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Aaron Elvis David Kirbow, 25, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Jesus Enriquez Garcia, 40, on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 189 inmates as of 3:30 p.m. Monday.
