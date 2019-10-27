Neither the Lufkin Police Department nor the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office released incident reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Willie Benard Waters, 31, of Lufkin, driving with an invalid license, no insurance and driving at an unsafe speed; Francisco Antonio Araujo, 26, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, no insurance, two warrants for no insurance and one warrant for driving with an invalid license; Quindaysha Kirksey, 20, of Lufkin, eight warrants for failure to appear, two warrants for no driver’s license, one warrant for unsafe lane change, one warrant for no insurance and one warrant for speeding; William Wayne Smith, 31, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and no driver’s license; Daniel Everett Dungan, 32, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Norshedric Lashae Carter, 23, of Lufkin, assault and a warrant for displaying expired license plates; Tracey Lee Colquitt, 44, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, three warrants for no insurance, four warrants for theft, five warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, one warrant for speeding, one warrant for displaying fictitious license plates and one warrant for displaying expired license plates; Damien Lamont Bean, 26, of Corrigan, three warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia; and Marchelle Hanks, age unavailable, hometown unavailable, warrant for public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Ronald Keith Ulrich, 39, of Lufkin, no seatbelt and warrants for driving with an invalid license and child safety system under 8; Anthony W. Jones, 32, of Corrigan, two warrants for evading arrest, two warrants for bail jumping/failure to appear, one warrant for assault/family violence and one warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and Roy Lee Patterson, 62, of Zavalla, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Jail housed 190 inmates as 5:40 p.m. Saturday.
