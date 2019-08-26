Lufkin police arrested Jeremie Leonadoa Watts, 33, of Lufkin, on charges of stealing items including a Social Security card, Samsung HP laptop valued at $200, Samsung LG tablet valued at $150, an ID card, a 36-inch flat-screen TV valued at $150 and a Bluetooth speaker valued at $50. After the robbery was reported, Watts returned to the residence in the 600 block of Lining Street, where officers arrested him Saturday afternoon, according to a police report.
Someone poured sugar in the gas tank of a Chevrolet Impala, causing $600 worth of damage, in the 400 block of Grove Avenue between 5 p.m. Friday and 9:45 a.m. Saturday. The ex-boyfriend of the victim’s mother is a suspect in the crime, according to a Lufkin police report.
A police officer was unable to contact the owner of a driver’s license and debit card he found in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Saturday.
Someone said $340 was stolen from the 3300 block of Lotus Lane Saturday.
Someone reported indecent exposure in the 2300 block of North Raguet Street Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Byrise D. Freeman, 58, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving a Chrysler 200 while intoxicated in the 800 block of Kurth Drive Saturday.
A police officer stopped a Chrysler Sebring and located drug paraphernalia related to marijuana in the 1100 block of North Timberland Drive Saturday.
Someone stole a bicycle with white flames and blue hand grips, valued at $50, in the 1100 block of Tom Temple Boulevard Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made eight other arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Nicolas Cryer, age unavailable, of Mount Enterprise, warrant for theft; Angela Nicole Guy, 39, of Zavalla, assault/family violence; Everett Charles Lutz, 62, of Diboll, one charge each of driving with an invalid license, possession of marijuana, manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and two charges of possession of a controlled substance; Kirktric J. Thompson, 33, of Lufkin, four warrants for no driver’s license, two warrants for loud/dibsturbing/unnecessary noise, one warrant for speeding, one warrant for displaying expired license plates and one warrant for no insurance; Nicole Ann Durfee, age unavailable, of Livingston, public intoxication; Jesus Garcia, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault by threat; Christopher Lee Dorsey, age unavailable, of Lufkin, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication; and Reymundo Pantoja Solis Jr., 31, of Lufkin, one warrant each for possession of a controlled substance, driving while license invalid, theft, speeding, two warrants for running a stop sign, three warrants for no insurance, three warrants for failure to appear, six warrants for no driver’s license and two warrants for an unrestrained child under 8 years old.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Francisco Antonio Araujo, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for bail jumping and failure to appear; Paris Tonja Vicks, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jadarius Dewayne Davis, 20, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Caleb McRae Womack, 19, of Huntington, no driver’s license; Eli Cassels Joiner, 29, of Huntington, two charges for failure to drive in a single lane; Hector Raul Flores, 19, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage, no driver’s license and no insurance; and Edgar Garza, 24, hometown unavailable, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for no driver’s license.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested James Eason, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge of driving while intoxicated Sunday.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Charlie Daniel Holcombe, 30, of Lufkin, on charges of no driver’s license/motorcycle endorsement, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 222 inmates as 7 p.m. Sunday.
