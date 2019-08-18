Someone was caught on video stealing a cooler in the 2400 block of West Frank Avenue Friday.
Someone said their identifying information was used in the 2000 block of South John Redditt Drive between 8 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Friday.
Someone fraudulently used an elderly woman’s debit card in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive between midnight Aug. 2 and 11 a.m. Friday.
Someone fraudulently took out a credit card in a woman’s name in the 4600 block of Daniel McCall Drive between midnight Tuesday and 11 a.m. Friday.
Someone stole a white Speedway Mountain Bike valued at $200 with black and blue accents and a basket frame on the back in the 500 block of North Second Street Friday.
Someone found a purse containing assorted items in the 4200 block of South Medford Drive Friday.
Someone driving a Toyota Rav 4 was involved in an accident and charged with driving while intoxicated in the 1200 block of West Frank Avenue Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Cacy Jahmal Morgan, 33, of Lufkin, warrants for assault causing bodily injury, displaying expired license plates and possession of drug paraphernalia; Randy Lynn Moody, 48, of Huntington, driving with an invalid license, speeding and a warrant for theft; Jesus Hernandez, 47, of Diboll, warrant for assault/family violence; and Paisley Young, 26, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made 11 arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Desmond Colquitt, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle; John Paul Hicks, 36, of Alto, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Eric Howard Haskins, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespassing; Michael Ryan McCaskill, 24, of Zavalla, warrant for theft; Michael Lynn Barlow, 61, of Lufkin, one warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and five warrants for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone; Jennifer Rosanne Lester, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Jennifer Isabel Mireles, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for an accident involving injury/death; Marcus Vincent Monte, 23, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana; Ja Tore M Burleson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; Lynda D. Richardson, 50, of Lufkin, DWI; and Tezmon Terrell Ross, 26, of Humble, burglary of a building and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department arrested Nathan Michael Ashley, 28, of Lufkin, Friday on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and credit card/debit card abuse.
The Huntington Police Department arrested Nathan Reese Hill, 37, of Huntington, Saturday on a charge of assault/family violence.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Kafayat Sumon, age unavailable, of Richmond, Saturday on a charge of fleeing from a police officer.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Mykel Whitehead, 28, of Nacogdoches, Saturday on two warrants for no driver’s license, a warrant for no insurance and a warrant for speeding;
The Angelina County Jail housed 227 inmates as 4 p.m. Saturday.
