The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Blake Quinton Edwards after he escaped a police chase on foot about 1 a.m. Wednesday.
At 12:28 a.m., a Love’s employee reported a man who was sitting in a car on their property. He matched the description of a man who stole from the business the day before, sheriff’s office Capt. Alton Lenderman said. When a deputy arrived, he saw the man still in the vehicle and attempted to approach him, but as the deputy drew closer, Edwards drove off, according to a sheriff’s office report.
Deputies chased Edwards from Love’s gas station on U.S. Highway 59 north to Nacogdoches County, where he made a U-turn then drove back to Angelina County on Georgia Walker Road, the report stated.
Law enforcement officers positively identified him through store cameras, Lenderman said. Edwards has multiple warrants out for his arrest, including evading arrest another time, Lenderman said.
He was driving a stolen rental vehicle from Hertz Car Rental.
The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a one-vehicle crash that resulted in 56-year-old Anthony Carver, of Houston, being transported to CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin for treatment.
At 9:50 a.m., Carver was driving his 2012 Dodge pickup on Highway 103 east when he drove off the roadway and struck a tree, according to a report.
Someone in the 3900 block of U.S. Highway 69 south said a company truck was missing and was possibly taken by an employee who was recently fired. Deputies located the vehicle and found several of the subject’s belongings and a purse that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, according to a report.
Deputies arrested Raul Olivares, 35, around 1 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with the intent to cause bodily injury after responding to a disturbance in the 1300 block of FM 2108.
Deputies arrested Brandon Scott Bonner, 35, around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a deputy was dispatched to check the welfare of a dog locked inside a vehicle in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue. When the deputy arrived, they recognized Bonner and knew he had felony warrants, so they secured the dog and took Bonner into custody on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
A woman in the 200 block of Camp Road said she purchased a vehicle online using gift cards as instructed, but that when the transaction was finished, she learned the phone number she’d been using was no longer working and she hasn’t had return contact via email.
A man in the 300 block of Crippin Road said he is continuously being harassed by a woman he knows. She’s been warned against contacting him in the past and a deputy advised her again to stop, a report stated.
A woman in the 600 block of Landrum Road said she was receiving unwanted phone calls from someone she knows and that the same person keeps driving by her residence and followed her friend to work.
Someone in the 400 block of Veteto Road said their daughter ran away from home with someone she knows at 7 p.m. Wednesday and that she has done this before. The daughter returned home later.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Elton Gibson Jr, 29, of Diboll, on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle and property theft greater than $2,500 and less than $30,000.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Clayton Delanah Gulley, 24, of Zavalla, on a warrant for property theft greater than $100 and less than $750 by check.
The Angelina County Jail housed 181 inmates as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
