LDN Police Reports

A woman went into a restroom and opened a can of beer after being told she could not buy alcohol until after noon at a store in the 6900 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Sunday morning.

A woman said her landlord disabled her utilities because she was late on rent Sunday.

Someone stole fuel in the 7000 block of U.S. Highway 69 south Sunday.

A woman in the 400 block of Harris Street reported dogs chasing her kids Sunday.

Someone stole cigarettes Sunday.

A man said a cat bit and scratched him Saturday.

Someone stole a pistol in the 6200 block of FM 2251 late last week.

Deputies responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Rivercrest Drive, where someone suspected the house may have been intentionally set on fire last Friday.

A woman said her son’s girlfriend assaulted her last Friday.

A woman said a known person threatened her last Friday.

Someone broke into a home in the 1200 block of Edgewood Circle and stole video games and movies last Friday.

A man in the 200 block of Hughes Road said a known person took items from his gun cabinet and refrigerator last Friday.

A woman said someone stole her bank checks from her mailbox and attempted to cash a check last Friday.

A woman in the 500 block of Wisteria Way said her neighbor’s dogs attacked her dog last Friday.

A woman said her boyfriend assaulted her last Friday.

Someone reported an injured deer in the 1100 block of FM 58. Due to the deer’s severe injuries, it was humanely dispatched.

A woman said a known person is stalking and harassing her.

Someone reported a disturbance between neighbors in the 100 block of Fred Street.

Someone stole tools from a vehicle in the 200 block of South Warrant Street Saturday.

Someone stole a cellphone in the 1500 block of Martin Luther King Drive Sunday.

Someone pushed a window unit out of a home in the 1600 block of East Denman Avenue Monday.

The Lufkin Police Department made 10 arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Edgar Armenta Martinez, 31, of Lufkin, warrants for assault/family violence, public intoxication and traffic violations; Derrick Dewalt, 34, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Alzoria Dewalt, 37, of Diboll, warrants for open container–driver and traffic violations; James Moreland II, 22, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Paul Washington, 51, of Houston, possession of drug paraphernalia and a warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia; Larry Wayne Bogan, 49, of Lufkin, warrants for loud/disturbing/unnecessary noise and no driver’s license; James Daniel Riley, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Shane Matthew Lawton, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Francisco Javier Llamas, 55, of Borger, public intoxication and a warrant for public intoxication; and Cierra McKneely, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, theft.

The Huntington Police Department arrested Karianna Nowman, 30, of Lufkin, on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle.

The Angelina County Jail housed 212 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.

