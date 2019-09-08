A woman said her brother was using his deceased father’s Social Security number to get electricity in the 200 block of Mill Street between July 1 and Aug. 1.
Someone stole property valued between $100 and $750 from the 2900 block of North Raguet Street between 8 a.m. Monday and 8 a.m. Friday.
Someone said fraud concerning identifying information took place in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street between 7 a.m. Aug. 26 and 5 p.m. Sept. 3.
Someone stole a man’s clothes out of the laundry room of a hotel in the 4300 block of South First Street between 2 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.
Someone stole a pair of Nike Victory shoes with a black background and rainbow stripes, valued at $60, in the 2900 block of Brentwood Drive Friday.
Someone burglarized a residence in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive Friday.
Someone violated a criminal trespass warning at a home in the 100 block of Champions Drive Friday.
Someone stole a cellphone valued between $750 and $2,500 in the 3800 block of South Medford Drive between 4:40 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested Hal Randy Hawthorne, 32, of Diboll, on charges of manufacture/delivery of 11 grams of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon after deputies pulled him over in an older model Ford Mustang near the Shady Oaks RV Park on U.S. Highway 69 Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Christopher L. Bentley, 41, of Pollok, assault by threat; Joshua Darrell Ogden, 37, of Lufkin, two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for violating an outdoor burning ordinance; Abra Nancy Nicol, 30, of Lufkin, criminal trespass and warrants for public intoxication and smoking in a city park; and Connie Michelle Edwards, 48, of Huntington, four warrants for no insurance, two warrants for no driver’s license, two warrants for driving with an invalid license, three warrants for speeding, one warrant for failure to yield and one warrant for an unrestrained child under 8 years old.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven other arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Johnathan Wayne Allen, 26, of Lufkin, warrants for no insurance, driving with an invalid license and expired registration; Robert Brumble, 58, of Huntington, warrant for boating while intoxicated; Marcus Deandre Taylor, 35, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; John Ray Durbin, 57, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jonathan D. Curbow, 30, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; April Garcia, 39, of Lufkin, four warrants for no driver’s license, three warrants for no insurance, two warrants for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, one warrant for public intoxication, one warrant for unrestrained child under 4 years old and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Melissa Dovie Whittington, 42, of Alton, warrants for theft and issuance of a bad check.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Robert Dwayne Cooper, 53, of Lufkin, Saturday on charges of public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Christopher Lee Glassey, 37, of Zavalla, Saturday on charges of failure to identify, driving with an invalid license and warrants for driving with an invalid license, having a dog at large, violating promise to appear and operation of an all-terrain vehicle on a public roadway.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Kristina Stanley Yates, 41, of Pollok, possession of a controlled substance; Billy Rex Doss, 51, of Pollok, possession of marijuana, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for fictitious motor vehicle registration and bail jumping/failure to appear; and Kenneth Gabriel Brewer, 27, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office arrested Eric Dewayne Falvey, 32, of Groveton, Saturday on warrants for evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Jail housed 202 inmates as of 4 p.m. Saturday.
