Lufkin police arrested Rodney Clovis, 28, of Houston, and Antwuan Delvernere Nicholson, 22, also of Houston, on charges of theft after they were accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a church van at Timber Creek in the 1700 block of South Chestnut Street early Tuesday morning.
A woman walked out on a $71 ticket at Café Del Rio Monday night.
Someone stole tools and an iPod from an unlocked vehicle in the 800 block of York Drive overnight Monday.
Someone stole a purse from a vehicle with its window broken at Planet Fitness Monday.
Someone stole a purse and medication from a vehicle with its window broken at Live Well Monday.
A clerk at a store in the 3600 block of U.S. Highway 69 north received a counterfeit bill Monday.
A man said his neighbor’s goat eat his trees in the 300 block of Whitworth Lane Monday.
Two stray dogs tore up trash in the 100 block of Cedar Bend Street Monday.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault of a child.
Someone cashed a man’s payroll check Monday.
Someone stole a trailer in the 3900 block of U.S. Highway 69 south Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four other arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Theodore Douglas, 43, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations; Steven Lee Donoho, age unavailable, of Pollok, driving while intoxicated; Christian Zachariah Calvin, 34, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance and warrants for traffic violations; and Eric Irwin Olan, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for assault.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made seven arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Donovan Dismon Monroe, 24, of Lufkin, warrants for theft of firearm, assault/family violence, burglary of habitation and traffic violations; Dominique An’tjuan Douglas, 32, of Lufkin, theft; Stephanie Frazier, 46, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of a controlled substance and traffic violations; Peggy Renelle Mixon, 48, of Huntington, warrant for driving while intoxicated; Johnzell Warren Wilson, 24, of Livingston, warrant for arson; Paul Thomas Riley, 45, hometown unavailable, public intoxication and theft; and Herchel Devon Martin, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass.
The Angelina County Constable Pct. 4 arrested Hunter Dewayne Huff, 21, of Corrigan, warrants for theft, traffic violations.
The Diboll Police Department made two arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Kendra Gail Phillips, 23, of Diboll, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person; and Ryan Joe Stephens, age unavailable, of Houston, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Jail housed 216 inmates as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.
