Someone damaged a door piece on the owner of Spirit Halloween’s Dodge Caravan between 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday after he would not let them return a costume after Halloween.
Someone stole a $550 Husqvarna 120i chainsaw from a home in the 200 block of Irving Drive Monday morning.
The Lufkin Police Department made three arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Rebecca Lynn Davison, age unavailable, of Lufkin, warrants for failure to attend school-parent/guardian contributing and traffic violations; Nabor Robledo Jacobo, 45, of Lufkin, criminal trespass; and Daniel Ray Davison, 58, of Bryan, driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Tiarra Monica Evans, 26, of Onalaska, warrants for assault/family violence, bail jumping and failure to appear; Kevin Dwain Summers, 45, of Huntington, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Janet Wallace Chambers, 57, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations; and Jane Wallace Martin, 57, of Lufkin, warrants for traffic violations.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Michael Wayne Grimes Jr., 23, of Nacogdoches, on warrants for traffic violations and parole violation.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested John Stephen Outlaw, 38, of Lufkin, on a warrant for forgery of a financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 182 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.