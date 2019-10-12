LDN Police Reports

A deputy received a report of a sexual assault of a child Thursday.

Someone used forged checks to take money out of another person’s account on Thursday.

A shoplifter stole a phone case from a store in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Thursday.

Someone broke into a home in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive Wednesday.

A boyfriend and girlfriend reported a mutual assault Thursday.

Someone broke into a vehicle on Friday in the 1700 block of East Lufkin Avenue.

A man received a fraudulent check for an item he was selling online Thursday.

Someone stole cash and a check from a home in the 100 block of Coach Redd Road Thursday.

Someone reported threats from a known person Thursday.

The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Kasey Craig Durant, 33, of Diboll, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal dumping and traffic violations; Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; and Kelly Denise Wood, 19, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.

The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Erika Kaye Gordon, 20, of Nacogdoches, warrant for burglary of habitation; Terry Wayne Colbert, 57, of Lufkin, aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon; Morgan Ann Lilly, 34, of Lufkin, burglary of building; and Leslie Jo Hudson, age unavailable, of Willis, public intoxication.

The Zavalla Police Department arrested Levi Lyndell Duncan, 35, of Zavalla, on charges of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wrong side of roadway and warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations.

The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.

We listen to local police and fire departments’ scanner traffic, but sometimes miss crimes, wrecks, fires or other incidents, especially if they happen overnight. If you know of something we’re not covering yet, please let Managing Editor Jeff Pownall know by emailing him at jeff.pownall@lufkindailynews.com, or submit a news tip online by visiting lufkindailynews.com/tips.