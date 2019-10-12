A deputy received a report of a sexual assault of a child Thursday.
Someone used forged checks to take money out of another person’s account on Thursday.
A shoplifter stole a phone case from a store in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive Thursday.
Someone broke into a home in the 200 block of Kentwood Drive Wednesday.
A boyfriend and girlfriend reported a mutual assault Thursday.
Someone broke into a vehicle on Friday in the 1700 block of East Lufkin Avenue.
A man received a fraudulent check for an item he was selling online Thursday.
Someone stole cash and a check from a home in the 100 block of Coach Redd Road Thursday.
Someone reported threats from a known person Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Marquise Jerone Lightsey, 28, of Lufkin, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations; Kasey Craig Durant, 33, of Diboll, warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal dumping and traffic violations; Kaula Marie Smith, 27, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance; and Kelly Denise Wood, 19, of Lufkin, assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Erika Kaye Gordon, 20, of Nacogdoches, warrant for burglary of habitation; Terry Wayne Colbert, 57, of Lufkin, aggravated assault/family violence with a weapon; Morgan Ann Lilly, 34, of Lufkin, burglary of building; and Leslie Jo Hudson, age unavailable, of Willis, public intoxication.
The Zavalla Police Department arrested Levi Lyndell Duncan, 35, of Zavalla, on charges of prohibited substance in a correctional facility, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, wrong side of roadway and warrants for failure to appear and traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 206 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
