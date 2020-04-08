Bullets flew through one family’s living room Monday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office media report.
The house sits off U.S. Hisghway 59 north and the father of the family said he regularly hears bullets hitting his tin roof but that this was the first time they entered his home, Capt. Alton Lenderman said.
The man, his wife and children were all at home when they heard glass breaking in the living room and bullets hitting walls. Nobody was injured, but the responding deputy found a bullet hole in the couch where the father said his two sons like to play video games. The bullet was on the floor by the couch.
The sheriff’s office does not believe this was an act of violence against the family, rather, it was people shooting irresponsibly across the highway, Lenderman said.
They were unable to find out who fired the shot, he said. A deputy spoke to several people in the area across the highway from the house, where they believe the shots came from.
Lufkin Police have cited 13 people for curfew violations.
Residents on Cooper Road said they wanted a criminal trespass warning to be issued to their neighbor who has been attempting to remove an old trailer from the complainant’s property.
A deputy made contact with the neighbor and two others people. The neighbor was issued a trespass warning. A computer check showed Robert Lee Conner IV, 24, had warrants for no driver’s license and possession of marijuana.
A woman on the 600 block of Cozy Cove said her boyfriend kicked the front fender of her vehicle because he was mad at her.
Two people assaulted another two people in the 2300 block of North John Redditt Drive at 2:19 a.m. Monday. The assailants had fled by the time Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 200 block of Hughes Road at 9:23 a.m. Monday. There was no offense reported or observed and the parties were separated.
Animal Control responded to a woman’s complaint about a stray dog in the 200 block of Hughes Road. The woman said the dog has been in the area for several months. She said on Sunday that the stray attacked and injured her dog in her yard.
Someone stole a 16-foot double axle flatbed utility trailer from the 5500 block of U.S. Highway 69 north.
A man was assaulted in the 2300 block of FM 842 at 1 p.m. Monday but did not wish to pursue charges.
The Lufkin Police Department made five arrests late Monday or early Tuesday. Arrests and charges include: Abel Castillo, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge for class C assault/family violence and on a warrant for class C assault; Francisco Barrios Guerra, 44, of Lufkin, on warrants for resisting search, arrest or transport and bail jumping or failure to appear; Jatavious Treshawn Grant, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a charge for theft of a firearm and on warrants for the possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver’s license; Jiakezz Jauan Davis, 19, of Lufkin, on a charge for possession of marijuana and on warrants for burglary of a vehicle, tampering with identification numbers, criminal trespass, no driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jeanilla Callwood, age unavailable, of Lufkin, on a warrant for theft of service by check.
The Angelina County Jail housed 185 inmates as of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
