LDN Police Reports

Lufkin police arrested Angela Hickman, 44, and Tatyana Hickman, 19, for a mutual assault Tuesday afternoon.

Someone damaged the fence of a home in the 1200 block of Cimmarron Street Tuesday morning.

A man and woman fought in a parking lot in the 3000 block of South John Redditt Drive Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Sayers Street Tuesday night for a shots fired call and recovered a shell casing in the road.

Someone kicked the door of a home in the 200 block of South End Boulevard Tuesday.

Someone stole money from two vehicles in the 200 block of Whippoorwill Drive Tuesday night.

Someone stole a trailer and four-wheeler from a business’ parking lot in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Arkansas Avenue for a disturbance between neighbors Tuesday morning. One claimed the other assaulted him while mowing.

A man entered a woman’s home in the 100 block of Elby’s Place and tampered with her property Tuesday afternoon.

The Lufkin Police Department arrested Travis Wright, 19, of Lufkin, on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and traffic violations.

The Zavalla Police Department arrested Zachary Jay Nichols, 49, of Buna, on warrants for possession of a controlled substance and forgery of a financial instrument.

The Angelina County Jail housed 192 inmates as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

