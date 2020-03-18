A family stole a vehicle in the 200 block of Meadowview Street after someone tried to help them and let them stay overnight Monday.
Someone tried to steal a television and an Xbox from a home in the 300 block of Floyd Drive Monday.
Deputies responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Cripple Creek Road that turned physical Monday night. None of the parties wanted to pursue charges.
Someone stole from a home in the 100 block of Clay Hill Road Monday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Shakeyra Casey, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, theft; Breanna Jackson, age unavailable, of Nacogdoches, theft; Dalton Dandre Phillips, 25, of Jasper, criminal trespass; and Donya Campbell, 24, of Lufkin, warrant for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests late Monday and early Tuesday. Arrests and charges included: Lawrence Clifford Middlebrook II, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence; John A. Cates Jr., age unavailable, of Huntington, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Martin Jesus Luviono, 32, of Nacogdoches, warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; Stacy Denyce Harper, 50, of Lufkin, warrants for theft and traffic violations; and James Chester Bellett, 28, hometown unavailable, warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Constable Precinct 1 arrested Ernest Jennorris Thomas, age unavailable, of Lufkin, for traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations.
The Angelina County Jail housed 216 inmates as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
