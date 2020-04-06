The Lufkin Police Department and the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office did not release media reports on Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Akeem Jamar Hurts, 17, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana and engaging in organized criminal activity; Jyterion Zikel Sessions, 17, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity; John Michael Richard, 26, of Lufkin, engaging in organized criminal activity; and Brittany Jennica Cheney, 24, of Zavalla, criminal trespass and a warrant for theft.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Billy Mack Neal, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; Mark Anthony Smith, 48, of Lufkin, assault of a peace officer, resisting arrest, search or transport and disarming or attempting to disarm a police officer; Anthony Scott Doss, age unavailable, of Huntington, assault by threat/family violence, resisting arrest, search or transport and a warrant for public intoxication; and Jeremy Steven Orosz, 28, of New Lisbon, assaulting a public servant, public intoxication and evading arrest or detention.
The Angelina County Jail housed 188 inmates as of 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
