Deputies responded to a call regarding a gunshot victim in the 400 block of Ashwood Circle Sunday morning.
A man threw his ex-girlfriend’s property into a ditch.
A woman won’t return a man’s dog.
Someone stole a hot water heater from a house in the 300 block of McKindree Road Sunday.
Someone was eating and sleeping in a vacant home in the 600 block of East Wego Sunday.
A deputy responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Cripple Creek Road Saturday.
A dog bit a man on Saturday in the 4000 block of Peavy Switch Road.
Deputies responded to a disturbance between neighbors on Saturday where a gunshot was fired in the 200 block of Andrews Lane.
A dog bit a woman on Saturday in the 300 block of Martin Road.
A goat kept charging at children on Saturday in the 700 block of Norris Street.
Someone who claimed to be with the FBI called a woman Saturday.
Someone broke the back door of a building on Frazier Road Saturday.
Someone stole a vehicle from the 400 block of Tom Taylor Avenue on Saturday.
Deputies responded to a car fire on Saturday on Oscar Bridges Road.
Someone stole a firearm and other items from a home in the 100 block of Falcon Avenue on Friday.
Someone stole a chainsaw from a storage area in the 200 block of Family Circle on Friday.
A woman said she found drugs in her vehicle, which she believes were left by a person who she let borrow her car on Friday.
Someone found a kitten in a box in the 5600 block of U.S. Highway 59 north on Friday.
Someone forced open the front door of a home in the 200 block of Winston 8 Ranch Road on Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included:Felicia Frierson, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Harris Griffin, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Jose Hernandez, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault/family violence; Michael Ray Flores, 27, of Lufkin, driving while intoxicated; Suzanne Elizabeth Gaskey, 49, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; and Jared Blake Rowe, 35, of Huntington, public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Shawn Austin Suggs, 23, of Portland, warrants for theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, unauthorized use of motor vehicle and forgery of financial instrument; and Tanya Annette Kanzler, 42, of Zavalla, warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made four arrests late Sunday and early Monday. Arrests and charges included: Lurina Ann Cobb, 49, of Huntington, possession of a controlled substance; Zoe Cybele Lugo, 20, of Planterville, traffic violations; Alice Marie Bradshaw, 25, of Conroe, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; and Michael Andrew Hughes, 49, of Waller, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Wayne Franklin Huff, 51, of Huntington, warrant for sex offender’s duty to register.
The Angelina County Jail housed 198 inmates as of 4 p.m. Monday.
