The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a possible sexual assault of a child Wednesday.
A dog keeps attacking a woman’s livestock in the 1500 block of Nash Road.
Someone got into a truck in the 100 block of Albritton Lane and stole a pistol Wednesday.
Someone damaged a fence and took items from a home in the 8100 block of state Highway 103 west Wednesday.
Someone sent death threats to a man on social media Wednesday.
Someone stole a boat in the 100 block of Thornton Road Wednesday.
The Lufkin Police Department made nine arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Joshua Darrell Ogden, 37, of Lufkin, warrants for two counts of failure to appear, possession of drug paraphernalia and outdoor burning ordinance; Timothy Michael Sherman, 27, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault by contact, and warrants for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; Francisco Antonio Araujo, 26, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain financial responsibility and warrants for traffic violations; Montreal Jarvell Hooper, 24, of Lufkin, unlawfully carrying weapon and possession of marijuana; Jarrod Anthony Rosario, 31, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; Jeannie Kay Wilson, 72, of Lufkin, warrants for assault and traffic violations; Fernando Martinez, 46, of Houston, unauthorized use of vehicle; Donald Womack III, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for interfering with child custody; and Cody Lynn Mangum, 30, of Lufkin, warrants for assault, possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Jennifer Rosanne Lester, 31, of Lufkin warrant for driving while intoxicated; Chasity Page Fowler, 28, of Diboll, public intoxication; Candice Jean Hudspeth, 47, of Lufkin, warrant for public intoxication; and Foy Waylon Wood, age unavailable, of Buna, warrant for injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made two arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Christine Louise Scott, 29, of Lufkin, warrant for failure to identify; and Ruben Jesus Huerta, 22, of Lufkin, warrant for forgery of financial instrument.
The Angelina County Jail housed 187 inmates as of 4 p.m. Thursday.
