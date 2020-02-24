Someone broke into a baseball field concession stand and ate food that was inside in the 200 block of Windsor Drive between midnight on Feb. 10 and 8:15 a.m. Feb. 22.
A woman said she was assaulted by her boyfriend and had her Samsung Galaxy phone and her house and car keys stolen Saturday.
A blue 2006 Hyundai Sonata that was stolen from Nacogdoches County was recovered in the 400 block of North Second Street Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Saturday and early Sunday. Arrests and charges included: Dustin Raylee Hardesty, 25, of Lufkin, failure to identify/giving false or fictitious information and two warrants for theft; Randall Keith Graham, 55, of Hudson, public intoxication; Roger Michael Poore, 54, of Huntington, public intoxication; William Wade Pierce, 47, of Lufkin, public intoxication; Timothy Thomas Cruz Jr., 24, of Lufkin, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and warrants for no driver’s license and public intoxication; Tanya Renee Pate, 40, of Lufkin, possession of a controlled substance, felony escape while arrested/confined and one warrant for possession of a controlled substance; and Heather Suzanne Jordon, 28, of Huntington, theft.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Don Herman Botley Jr., 25, of Lufkin, on charges of criminal trespass and assault/family violence Sunday.
The Precinct 1 Constable’s Office arrested Taylor Atwood Purvis, age unavailable, of Groveton, on charges of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon Saturday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 245 inmates as 3:50 p.m. Sunday.
