A woman said a dog bit her Thursday in the 400 block of Canyon Creek when she attempted to remove a plastic wrapper from the dog’s mouth.
A man said multiple items were missing from a property in the 400 block of Caspers Cove he had sold last year. He said he had an understanding with the new owner that he could come and go Thursday.
A woman in the 300 block of Quincy Drive said her boyfriend took her cellphone Thursday.
A woman stole money and a cellphone from a man in the 3300 block of Lotus Lane early Friday morning.
Someone stole a cellphone in the 2100 block of West Frank Avenue Thursday.
A woman said someone used her identity fraudulently Thursday.
Someone stole items from a storage unit in the 1700 block of East Denman Avenue.
Someone reported fraudulent charges on his or her bank account Thursday.
Someone found a debit card in the 3500 block of U.S. Highway 69 north Thursday.
---
Someone found a marijuana grinder at the entrance to the mall Thursday.
The Lufkin Police Department made six arrests late Thursday and early Friday. Arrests and charges included: Matthew James Allsbrooks, 29, of Lufkin, warrants for sexual performance by a child, assault/family violence – impeding breath/circulation; Timothy Lowe, age unavailable, of Lufkin, theft; Jennifer Kennedy Grimes, 44, of Lufkin, warrant for possession with intent to promote child pornography; Patrick Keith Richard, 40, of Lufkin, warrant for criminal trespass; Alejandro Daniel Sanabria, 24, of Lufkin, assault; and Blake Anthony Bordelon, 39, of Lufkin, warrant for assault/family violence.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made six arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Jadarius Tyron Griffin, 25, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of a controlled substance; Ann Charmarie Donham, age unavailable, of Huntington, possession of drug paraphernalia and warrants for traffic violations; Wesley Ray Lakey, 49, of Huntington, no driver’s license and a warrant for a parole violation; Quincy Oneal Berry, 48, of Lufkin, assault/family violence — impeding breath/circulation; Charmarie Ann Donham, 50, of Huntington, public intoxication; and Shad Eric Wells, 44, of Lufkin, possession of marijuana, traffic violations and warrants for traffic violations.
The Texas Department of Public Safety made three arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday. Arrests and charges included: Jasmine Breanna Mooney, 24, of Lufkin, possession of drug paraphernalia; Robin Lynn-Pippin Britton, 31, of Huntington, warrants for traffic violations; and Lonny Joe Bernal, 36, of Lufkin, warrant for possession of marijuana.
The Angelina County Jail housed 229 inmates as of 4 p.m. Friday.
